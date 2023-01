Las Vegas elevated Lacy to its active roster from the practice squad Friday for Saturday's game against Kansas City.

Lacy will have a chance to make his season debut in Week 18 after spending the majority of the campaign on the Raiders' practice squad. The undrafted wideout out of Oklahoma State caught three of 10 targets for 60 yards in seven appearances for the Lions during the 2019 campaign, but he hasn't seen regular-season action since.