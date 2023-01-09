The Raiders signed Lacy to a future/reserve contract Monday.
Lacy was initially waived by Las Vegas after spending about two weeks with the team this preseason, and he re-joined the team via the practice squad in mid-August. The 6-foot-3 wideout was then elevated ahead of Saturday's regular-season finale against Kansas City, though he ultimately did not see the field. Lacy was one of 13 players to sign a reserve/future contract with the Raiders on Monday, so he'll likely compete with DJ Turner and Isaiah Zuber for a depth role heading into the 2023 season.