Raiders' Chris Smith: Signs in Las Vegas
RotoWire Staff
Aug 25, 2020
Smith signed a contract with the Raiders on Tuesday.
Smith was cut by the Panthers on Aug. 1, but he has an opportunity to secure a depth role with the Raiders. Over the last three seasons, he's played in 41 games and recorded 58 tackles, four sacks and five pass breakups.
