Raiders general manager Mike Mayock said he's excited to see Warren on the practice field this summer, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.

Warren made a bid for the 53-man roster as an undrafted rookie in 2018, leading the NFL with 292 rushing yards during the preseason. Oakland stashed him on injured reserve with a knee injury before Week 1, with the 246-pound bruiser then getting surgery for his nagging injury. Warren should be healthy for the start of the offseason program, where he'll begin building his case for a spot on the 2019 roster. If nothing else, his size hints at potential for short-yardage situations and/or special teams.