Raiders' Chris Warren: Getting a chance in Oakland
Raiders general manager Mike Mayock said he's excited to see Warren on the practice field this summer, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.
Warren made a bid for the 53-man roster as an undrafted rookie in 2018, leading the NFL with 292 rushing yards during the preseason. Oakland stashed him on injured reserve with a knee injury before Week 1, with the 246-pound bruiser then getting surgery for his nagging injury. Warren should be healthy for the start of the offseason program, where he'll begin building his case for a spot on the 2019 roster. If nothing else, his size hints at potential for short-yardage situations and/or special teams.
More News
-
Raiders' Chris Warren: Season over due to knee injury•
-
Raiders' Chris Warren: Stashed on IR•
-
Raiders' Chris Warren: Leads team in rushing in third exhibition•
-
Raiders' Chris Warren: Rushes for 86 yards in preseason opener•
-
Raiders' Chris Warren: Returns to practice•
-
Raiders' Chris Warren: Nursing undisclosed injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Free agent and cap casualties list
Here's our up-to-date list of free agents and potential salary-cap cuts that will impact your...
-
Conner, JuJu ready to star for Steelers
With Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown leaving Pittsburgh, the Steelers will have new stars in...
-
Ranking free agents, cap casualties
Le'Veon Bell and Tevin Coleman are just two of several players who could be changing teams...
-
Best landing spot for Le'Veon Bell
Where will Le'Veon Bell keep first-round Fantasy value? Dave Richard has some ideas.
-
Best landing spot for Antonio Brown
If Antonio Brown is going to be on a new team in 2019, it better be one of these with a great...
-
Flacco to DEN: Does it matter?
What will trade acquisition Joe Flacco mean for the Broncos in Fantasy?