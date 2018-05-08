Raiders' Chris Warren: Lands contract with Raiders

Warren signed a contract with the Raiders on Monday.

Warren spent three collegiate seasons at Texas and is coming off a 2017 campaign where he rushed 71 times for 314 yards and six touchdowns. While Warren faces long odds to make the Raiders final roster, his signing Monday indicates Oakland at least sees some sort of upside there. Look for Warren to battle for a spot throughout the offseason and potentially into training camp.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories