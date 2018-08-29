Raiders' Chris Warren: Leads Oakland in rushing during preseason win
Warren rushed for 54 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries and caught one of two targets for seven yards in Friday's preseason win over the Packers.
Warren remains firmly in the mix for a chance at a roster spot behind starter Marshawn Lynch heading into Thursday's preseason finale against Seattle, as the undrafted rookie has shown his value throughout the first few exhibition contests. Given their light preseason workloads, both Lynch and fellow veteran Doug Martin appear to have secured their positioning on the depth chart while Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington (knee) present Warren's main competition for a role in the backfield. Washington isn't slated to play Thursday after recently undergoing arthroscopic surgery, however, so there will be plenty of reps for Warren and Richard to split.
