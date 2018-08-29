Warren rushed for 54 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries and caught one of two targets for seven yards in Friday's 13-6 preseason win over the Packers.

Warren remains firmly in the mix for a role in the backfield behind starter Marshawn Lynch heading into Thursday's preseason finale against Seattle, as the undrafted rookie has performed well in his initial exhibition action. Given their light preseason workloads to date, both Lynch and fellow veteran Doug Martin appear to have secured the top two spots on the depth chart, leaving Warren, Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington (knee) to compete for one or two spots. Washington isn't slated to play Thursday after recently undergoing arthroscopic surgery, so there will be plenty of reps for Warren and Richard to split.