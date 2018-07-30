Raiders' Chris Warren: Nursing undisclosed injury

Warren didn't practice Sunday due to an undisclosed injury, Vic Tafur of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Warren was at least seen working with trainers on the sidelines, which is an encouraging sign that he isn't far off from returning to the field. With Jalen Richard (calf) also not practicing, the Raiders brought in fellow undrafted rookie James Butler as added depth.

Our Latest Stories