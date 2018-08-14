Warren rushed for 86 yards on 13 carries in Friday's preseason win over the Lions.

Warren was the game's rushing leader by a wide margin, as DeAndre Washington finished a distant second with 38 yards of his own. Warren, who went undrafted out of the University of Texas, averaged 6.6 yards per carry in his NFL preseason debut as he continues to battle for a roster spot behind Marshawn Lynch, Doug Martin, Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington. According to Pro Football Focus, Warren also averaged an impressive 3.6 yards after contact per attempt during Friday's tilt, Marcus Mosher of USA Today reports.

