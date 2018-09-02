The Raiders have placed Warren (undisclosed) on injured reserve, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The undrafted rookie out of Texas had an NFL-high 292 rushing yards during the preseason, but there wasn't an obvious spot for him on Oakland's 53-man roster. He conveniently seems to have picked up some kind of injury, allowing the Raiders to stash him for another look in 2019.

