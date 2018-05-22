Hackenberg was traded to the Raiders on Tuesday in exchange for a conditional 2019 seventh-round pick.

Hackenberg was the odd man out during the start of OTAs on Tuesday, as he saw less reps than each of the other three Jets quarterbacks, and chances are the former Penn State standout was going to be released anyway this offseason after New York acquired Teddy Bridgewater and drafted Sam Darnold with the third overall pick. Hackenberg has been limited to just preseason action in each of the past two seasons, and chances are he'll end up being released by the Raiders, who already had three quarterbacks on their roster, before the start of this regular season.