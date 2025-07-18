Raiders' Christian Wilkins: Placed on PUP list by Raiders
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wilkins (foot) was placed on the active/physically unable to perform list by the Raiders on Friday, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.
As training camp approaches, the defensive tackle continues to bounce back from a Jones fracture that he suffered in his left foot last October, which required surgery and ended his 2024 campaign. Wilkins can be removed from the PUP list at any time between now and the start of the regular season, but for now, a timeline for his return to practice remains unclear.
