The Raiders selected Smith in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 170th overall.

Smith emerged as a leader on the Georgia defense over the last couple of seasons and started all but one game from 2021 onward. He earned All-American honors and is a smart, instinctive player in coverage. Smith's athleticism lags behind -- he ran a 4.62 40 at 192 pounds during his combine workout -- which will be something he'll have to overcome at the next level. Again, the athletic metrics are why Smith was available this late, but the Raiders believe that everything else in Smith's repertoire can help him be an asset in the secondary. Look for him to challenge for reps at safety and nickel corner.