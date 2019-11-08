Raiders' Clelin Ferrell: Can't be stopped by Chargers
Ferrell recorded eight tackles (five solo) and 2.5 sacks in Thursday's 26-24 win over the Chargers.
The fourth-overall pick in April's draft took a while to get revved up this year with just 15 tackles and a sack over his first seven games. The Chargers had no answer for Ferrell in this outing, however, as tormented Rivers to stamp his best performance of the year. To be fair, Sam Tevi (knee) was inactive and Russell Okung (groin) left on the team's first offensive drive, leaving the Chargers with backups at both tackle positions. Still, it was impressive work by the rookie, and the Raiders hope he can carry the confidence into a Week 11 matchup against the Bengals' weak offensive front.
