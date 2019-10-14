Ferrell (concussion) has been cleared to resume practicing Monday, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Ferrell is working his way through the league's five-step concussion protocol, and he appears to be nearing a return to full health coming off Oakland's bye week. In order to suit up Sunday versus the Packers, he'll need to receive medical clearance from an independent neurologist.

