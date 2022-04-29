The Raiders declined Ferrell's fifth-year option for 2023 on Friday, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
Ferrell was the No. 4 overall pick by the Raiders in 2019 and started 26 games over his first two seasons in the NFL. However, he operated as a reserve in each of his 16 appearances during the 2021 campaign and finished with career lows in tackles (14) and sacks (1.5). Las Vegas also opted to decline fifth-year options for Josh Jacobs and Johnathan Abram, who were both also selected in the first round of 2019 Draft, and Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler addressed the situation by saying, "we look forward to working with all three players and we will evaluate each situation individually moving forward."
