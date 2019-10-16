Raiders' Clelin Ferrell: Full-go Wednesday
Ferrell (concussion) was a full participant for Wednesday's practice, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Ferrell still resides in the league's mandated concussion protocol, but the fact that he's back to full practice suggests he's nearing full clearance. The 2019 first-round pick will need to get the full clearance from an independent neurologist in order to play Sunday, but if he can't go, look for Josh Mauro and Maxx Crosby to see an increase in snaps.
