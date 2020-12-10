Ferrell recorded seven tackles (four solo), two strip-sacks and a pass breakup in Sunday's 28-24 win over the Jets.

The Raiders underperformed in a game where they were heavily favored. However, Ferrell was a bright spot. After failing to post a sack through his first nine games of the year, Ferrell strip-sacked Sam Darnold twice, and the Raiders recovered each loose ball. It was a monster performance for the 2019 first-round pick, and he finished with a season-high 84 percent snaps hare. He'll look to build on that effort against the Colts in Week 14.