Play

Ferrell is in concussion protocol, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

It wasn't revealed when this injury occurred. The Raiders are in London ahead of Sunday's game versus the Bears, so Ferrell only has a few days to clear the league's protocol and suit up. Through his first four NFL games, Ferrell has made 10 tackles, one sack and two pass breakups.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories