site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: raiders-clelin-ferrell-lands-on-covid-19-list | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Raiders' Clelin Ferrell: Lands on COVID-19 list
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Ferrell (undisclosed) was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
The 23-year-old either tested positive for the virus himself or has been in close contact with an infected individual. Ferrell will be unavailable until he clears the league's COVID-19 protocols.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 13 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 7 min read
Dave Richard
• 2 min read