Ferrell won't return to Sunday's game against the Colts after suffering a shoulder injury.
Ferrell is coming off the best performance of his career, as he posted two strip-sacks in last week's win over the Jets. However, he suffered a shoulder injury during Sunday's AFC clash. He'll need to make a quick recovery before Thursday's matchup against the Chargers. Arden Key likely will start at defensive end if Ferrell misses additional time.
