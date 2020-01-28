Raiders' Clelin Ferrell: Logs 4.5 sacks in 2019
Ferrell posted 38 tackles, 4.5 sacks and five pass breakups over 15 games in 2019.
Ferrell was viewed by many as a reach at fourth overall in the 2019 NFL Draft, but he started every game he was healthy and accrued 15 quarterback pressures. Although fellow rookie Maxx Crosby stacked up 10 sacks, Ferrell drew plenty of attention from pass-blockers to open up those lanes. The 22-year-old still managed to produce a signature game in Week 10 against the Chargers when he piled up eight tackles and 2.5 sacks, but he totaled just one sack over the final seven games. Ferrell will retain his starting role in 2020.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Senior Bowl Fantasy Review
Dave Richard reviews the Senior Bowl to give the Fantasy crowd the lowdown on the top players...
-
How to change Fantasy Football?
What changes should be made to Fantasy Football over the next decade?
-
Early 2020 RB Projections
Heath Cummings says landing spots for Derrick Henry, Melvin Gordon and Kareem Hunt will shake...
-
What's next for Philip Rivers?
Reports say the Chargers won't bring Philip Rivers back, but that doesn't mean he won't be...
-
Early 2020 QB projections
Heath Cummings says Dak Prescott deserves a spot right behind Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson...
-
Defending first 2020 projections
It's never too early for our squad to start looking ahead to 2020 and finalizing a first run...