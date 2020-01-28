Play

Ferrell posted 38 tackles, 4.5 sacks and five pass breakups over 15 games in 2019.

Ferrell was viewed by many as a reach at fourth overall in the 2019 NFL Draft, but he started every game he was healthy and accrued 15 quarterback pressures. Although fellow rookie Maxx Crosby stacked up 10 sacks, Ferrell drew plenty of attention from pass-blockers to open up those lanes. The 22-year-old still managed to produce a signature game in Week 10 against the Chargers when he piled up eight tackles and 2.5 sacks, but he totaled just one sack over the final seven games. Ferrell will retain his starting role in 2020.

