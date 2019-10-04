Raiders' Clelin Ferrell: Questionable for Sunday
Ferrell (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Bears in London.
Ferrell hasn't practiced this week while in the league's concussion protocol, so it's a bit surprising he received the questionable tag. The rookie first-round pick apparently still has a chance to play Sunday, though his status is firmly up in the air.
