Ferrell (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Bears in London.

Ferrell hasn't practiced this week while in the league's concussion protocol, so it's a bit surprising he received the questionable tag. The rookie first-round pick apparently still has a chance to play Sunday, though his status is firmly up in the air.

