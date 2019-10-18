Play

Ferrell (concussion) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game at Green Bay, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Ferrell sat out Week 5 due to the concussion but is good to go against the Packers coming out of the Raiders' bye week. The rookie first-round pick had 10 tackles (five solo) and one sack through his first four games.

