Ferrell (undisclosed) was absent from Wednesday's injury report.
Ferrell was a surprise scratch for Sunday's game against the Falcons, as the absence could've been related to conditioning with the Clemson product coming off the reserve/COVID-19 list Nov. 26. Despite missing last week's game, Ferrell was back with his team at practice Wednesday, and he's expected to assume his usual rotational role on the defensive line for Sunday's upcoming game against the Jets.
