Coach Jon Gruden confirmed Thursday that Ferrell (shoulder) has been ruled out for Las Vegas' Week 16 matchup against the Dolphins, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Ferrell was unable to suit up last Thursday night against the Chargers, either, having proven unable to rehabilitate on a short week after sustaining his shoulder injury Dec. 13 against the Colts. The 2019 No. 4 overall draft choice has just two sacks on the season, both coming Week 13 against the Jets. Besides the two recent sacks, Ferrell also showed signs of progress by generating eight QB hits over his four preceding games to the injury.