Ferrell (shoulder) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Chargers, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

With the Raiders on a short week, Ferrell was unable to recover from the shoulder injury he sustained last week against the Colts. Arden Key and Carl Nassib will fill in for Ferrell at defensive end, while the 2019 first-round pick will set his sights on healing up for a potentially pivotal Week 16 matchup with Miami.