Raiders' Clelin Ferrell: Surprise fourth overall selection
The Raiders selected Ferrell in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, fourth overall.
This is a rather surprising selection. Ferrell (6-foot-4, 264 pounds) was a very productive player on a strong Clemson defensive line, posting 27 sacks and 50 tackles for loss in his 44 career games, but his athletic tools are more modest and he projects as more of a steady producer than a truly standout one. As much as he should be a fine player for the Raiders, it will be difficult to overlook the fact that they passed on several other defenders with seeming star potential like defensive linemen Ed Oliver and Josh Allen, or linebacker Devin White. Dwayne Haskins would have been a fine quarterback selection as well. While Ferrell isn't likely to turn into the star the Raiders apparently envision him as, he could prove an immediate IDP factor so long as he earns a role entailing 700 or more snaps this year.
