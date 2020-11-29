Ferrell (undisclosed) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Falcons.
Ferrell was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday. The second-year defensive end tested positive for the virus, so his absence could be related to conditioning. In his place, Arden Key is expected to start opposite Maxx Crosby on the defensive line.
