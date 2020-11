Ferrell (illness) has tested positive for COVID-19 and is expected to miss Sunday night's game against the Chiefs, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Ferrell, who the Raiders placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, is expected to miss at least one game due to the requisite clearance protocols associated with testing positive. Starting safety Lamarcus Joyner landed on the reserve list as a close contact of Ferrell, so he could gain clearance in time to suit up Sunday.