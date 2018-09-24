Raiders' Clinton McDonald: Notches team's only sack Sunday
McDonald accounted for three tackles (two solo) and a sack in Sunday's 28-20 loss to the Dolphins.
McDonald logged the Raiders' only sack in just his second game with the team, as Oakland struggled to reach Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill. McDonald was on the field for 77 percent of the team's defensive snaps as head coach Jon Gruden continues to search for any signs of a pass rush.
