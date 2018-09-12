Raiders' Clinton McDonald: Signs with Raiders
McDonald signed a contract with Oakland on Wednesday, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
McDonald provides Oakland with depth at the defensive end position. The 31-year-old spent the preseason with the Raiders, and should not take much time to adjust into the team's 4-3 defense.
More News
-
Broncos' Clinton McDonald: Works into game Friday•
-
Broncos' Clinton McDonald: Will seek further evaluation on shoulder•
-
Broncos' Clinton McDonald: Nursing shoulder injury•
-
Broncos' Clinton McDonald: Cleared for camp•
-
Broncos' Clinton McDonald: Fails physical, takes pay cut•
-
Broncos' Clinton McDonald: Could be underrated addition•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 2 lineup?...
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Dive into the wide receiver position with Jamey Eisenberg's look on who you can and can't trust...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
Need to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered on today’s show.
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2