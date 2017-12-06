Walford secured all four of his targets for 57 receiving yards during Sunday's win over the Giants.

Walford surpassed his original season total of three catches in just one game in Week 13, racking up four catches throughout 25 offensive snaps played against the Giants. Starting tight end Jared Cook caught just one of five targets for nine yards during the contest, while top receivers Amari Cooper (concussion/ankle) and Michael Crabtree (suspension) did not suit up. Expect Walford to revert back to his usual level of minimal production in Week 14 against the Chiefs as the Raiders' offense likely returns a couple of key pieces in Cooper and Crabtree.