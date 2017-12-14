Raiders' Clive Walford: Does not practice Wednesday
Walford (concussion) did not practice Wednesday.
Walford was diagnosed with a concussion following Week 14's game against the Chiefs. He will need to clear the league's concussion protocol before being declared active for Sunday's game against the Cowboys. If Walford suits up, he will be listed as the third tight end on Oakland's roster.
More News
-
Raiders' Clive Walford: Suffers concussion•
-
Raiders' Clive Walford: Breaks out for 57 yards against Giants•
-
Raiders' Clive Walford: Slightly more involved in Week 2•
-
Raiders' Clive Walford: Logs five snaps Week 1•
-
Raiders' Clive Walford: Gets 15 snaps in preseason game Saturday•
-
Raiders' Clive Walford: Wasn't same player in 2016•
-
Week 15 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It's been an up-and-down season for the second-year passer, but Jamey Eisenberg believes he's...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.
-
Podcast: Ride Foles? Riddick?
We’ve got the best Waiver Wire options at each position as we get Fantasy owners set for their...
-
SportsLine: Sit Miller, start Riddick
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Best Week 15 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the second week of the Fantasy playoffs.