Raiders' Clive Walford: Gets 15 snaps in preseason game Saturday
Walford failed to catch his lone target during Saturday's preseason loss to the Rams.
Walford was on the field for 15 offensive snaps during the Raiders' second preseason tilt, appearing behind starting tight ends Jared Cook and Lee Smith. Walford's positioning at No. 3 on the depth chart appears to be secure, though he could end up seeing more targets than Smith, who primarily serves as a blocker. With Cook healthy though, Walford's fantasy impact will likely be minimal.
