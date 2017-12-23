Raiders' Clive Walford: Lands on injured reserve
Walford (concussion, neck) was placed on injured reserve by the Raiders on Saturday, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Walford had yet to practice since sustaining the concussion in Week 14, so this move isn't overly surprising as the regular season draws to a close. Pharaoh Brown has joined the 53-man roster from the practice squad and should serve as the Raiders' No. 3 tight end.
