Raiders' Clive Walford: Remains in concussion protocol
Walford (concussion) did not participate at the Raiders practice Friday.
Walford has not practiced since sustaining the concussion against the Chiefs in Week 14. The 26-year doesn't seem likely to be available against the Eagles on Monday even with a return to practice Saturday, given his lack of practice reps over the last two weeks.
