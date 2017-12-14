Walford (concussion) didn't practice Wednesday.

Walford was diagnosed with a concussion following the Raiders' Week 14 loss to the Chiefs. He'll need to clear the league's concussion protocol before being deemed ready to play Sunday against the Cowboys, but even if he suits up, Walford won't have a major role in the team's passing attack.

