Raiders' Clive Walford: Slightly more involved in Week 2
Walford secured one reception on one target for seven yards during Sunday's win over the Jets.
Walford, who was on the field for just five offensive snaps in Week 1, saw seven more snaps (12) in Week 2 against a struggling Jets defense while hauling in his first catch of the season. With Michael Crabtree, Amari Cooper and Jared Cook acquiring a majority of the targets from quarterback Derek Carr, Walford's role in the Raiders' aerial attack figures to remain limited in Week 3 against the Redskins.
More News
-
Raiders' Clive Walford: Logs five snaps Week 1•
-
Raiders' Clive Walford: Gets 15 snaps in preseason game Saturday•
-
Raiders' Clive Walford: Wasn't same player in 2016•
-
Raiders' Clive Walford: Quiet in postseason defeat•
-
Raiders' Clive Walford: One catch in loss Sunday•
-
Raiders' Clive Walford: Finds pay dirt versus Colts•
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...
-
Podcast: Week 2 standouts
From Chris Carson to tight end replacements to the lousy Seahawks passing game, we’re covering...
-
Carson is the RB to target
Rookie Chris Carson's 100-total-yard game against the 49ers should cement him as the Seahawks'...
-
Derrick Henry replacing Murray?
A hamstring injury put DeMarco Murray on the shelf in the second half of the Titans win over...
-
Olsen out, Benjamin, Funchess in
The Panthers have two receivers to pick up the slack from Greg Olsen's broken foot, but Fantasy...
-
Week 2 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Need help selecting a starter? Dave Richard lends his analysis and confidence to help you choose...