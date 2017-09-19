Walford secured one reception on one target for seven yards during Sunday's win over the Jets.

Walford, who was on the field for just five offensive snaps in Week 1, saw seven more snaps (12) in Week 2 against a struggling Jets defense while hauling in his first catch of the season. With Michael Crabtree, Amari Cooper and Jared Cook acquiring a majority of the targets from quarterback Derek Carr, Walford's role in the Raiders' aerial attack figures to remain limited in Week 3 against the Redskins.