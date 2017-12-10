Walford was diagnosed with a concussion after Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Walford is listed as the No. 3 tight end in Oakland, but he posted four receptions and 57 yards against the Giants in Week 13. The third-year pro will have to clear the league's concussion protocol before he can get back on the game field.

