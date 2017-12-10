Raiders' Clive Walford: Suffers concussion
Walford was diagnosed with a concussion after Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Walford is listed as the No. 3 tight end in Oakland, but he posted four receptions and 57 yards against the Giants in Week 13. The third-year pro will have to clear the league's concussion protocol before he can get back on the game field.
More News
-
Raiders' Clive Walford: Breaks out for 57 yards against Giants•
-
Raiders' Clive Walford: Slightly more involved in Week 2•
-
Raiders' Clive Walford: Logs five snaps Week 1•
-
Raiders' Clive Walford: Gets 15 snaps in preseason game Saturday•
-
Raiders' Clive Walford: Wasn't same player in 2016•
-
Raiders' Clive Walford: Quiet in postseason defeat•
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 14 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 14 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 14 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Jameis Winston and Giovani Bernard can help you fit in several stars this...
-
Fantasy football: Sit Cam, start Bernard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers and the Chargers turned around a nightmare 0-4 start and are rolling as the Redskins...