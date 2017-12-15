Raiders' Clive Walford: Won't play Week 15
Walford (concussion) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
Walford suffered a concussion in Sunday's loss to the Chiefs and did not practice this week. The 26-year-old will hope to clear the concussion protocol and make a return against the Eagles in Week 16.
