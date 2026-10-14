White caught two of four passes for 44 yards during Sunday's 45-17 loss to the Patriots.

With Jalen Nailor (concussion) inactive, White stepped into the WR2 role against New England. White's 37 offensive snaps were second-most among Raiders wide receivers behind Tre Tucker (45), and the former finished third on the team in receiving yards behind Brock Bowers (110) and Ashton Jeanty (50). White opened the regular season on the Raiders' practice squad, but with both Dont'e Thornton (ankle) and Jack Bech (forearm) on injured reserve, White was inked to the 53-man roster in late September after beating out both Dareke Young and rookie sixth-rounder Malik Benson for the WR3 role behind Tucker and Nailor. Week 7 against the Bills on Oct. 18 is a juicy matchup for White and the Raiders pass catchers, seeing as Buffalo's defense has given up the second-most passing yards this season.