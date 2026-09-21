White caught both of his targets for 24 yards and two touchdowns in the Raiders' 26-14 win over the Chargers on Sunday.

White was elevated from the practice squad Saturday for the second straight week to begin the season. He played just seven offensive snaps against Los Angeles on Sunday but made the most of his limited chances, securing 11- and 13-yard touchdowns from Kirk Cousins in the second half. White is unlikely to recreate the magic going forward, as his seven pass routes were a distant fourth among Raiders wideouts, trailing Tre Tucker, Jack Bech and Jalen Nailor at the position.