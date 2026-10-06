White caught two of four targets for 36 yards during Sunday's 30-27 loss to Kansas City.

White failed to make it three games in a row with a touchdown, but his 36 receiving yards and four targets were new season highs for the wideout. The 27-year-old has now caught five of 10 targets for 64 yards and three touchdowns over four contests to open the 2026 campaign. White was already slotted in as the team's No. 3 wide receiver with Jack Bech (forearm) on injured reserve, but he could operate in an even more prominent role Week 5 against New England after No. 2 option Jalen Nailor suffered a concussion Sunday.