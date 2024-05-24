Fotheringham (hamstring) has been active for the Raiders' OTA sessions.

Fotheringham suffered a hamstring injury in the team's Week 17 matchup with the Colts before signing a reserve/future contract with the Raiders in January. He now looks to be a full go ahead of the 2024 campaign after he appeared in two contests with Las Vegas last season, reeling in his only target for six yards while playing 21 offensive snaps. The 26-year-old will attempt to carve out a reserve role for himself behind Michael Mayer and Brock Bowers at tight end this year.