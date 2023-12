The Raiders elevated Fotheringham to their active roster Saturday.

With both Michael Mayer (toe) and Jesper Horsted (hamstring) missing Sunday's affair, Fotheringham has been elevated to Las Vegas' active roster to ensure some extra depth at tight end. The 26-year-old is coming off his NFL debut in Week 16, where he caught his only target for six yards and played 27 total snaps (19 offensive and 8 on special teams).