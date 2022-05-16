Fotheringham has signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent, Rachel Gossen of the team's official site reports.

Fotheringham recorded 15 receptions for 128 yards over eight games in his final season with Utah in 2021. The rookie tight end was the only player at his position signed in Las Vegas' class of undrafted free agents. Fotheringham will join a Raiders position group that currently features four veteran players including Darren Waller, Foster Moreau, Jacob Hollister and Nick Bowers and will likely need to carve out a niche for himself as a blocking tight end this offseason.