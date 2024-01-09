The Raiders signed Fotheringham to a reserve/future contract Monday.

Fotheringham joined the Raiders' practice squad Aug. 30 after failing to make the 53-man roster cut after training camp. He was elevated twice late in the season and had one catch for six yards over 21 offensive snaps. Fotheringham sustained a hamstring injury in Week 17 against the Colts, and the Raiders placed him their practice squad injured reserve list Jan. 2. He'll spend the offseason rehabbing and will have the opportunity to compete for a roster spot come training camp.