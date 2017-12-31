Raiders' Connor Cook: Inactive for Week 17
Cook (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Chargers.
The third-string quarterback for the Raiders, Cook dressed for just one game this season with starter Derek Carr and EJ Manuel enjoying relatively sound health. The 24-year-old will likely have to battle for a roster spot in training camp next summer heading into his third NFL season.
