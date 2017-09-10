Play

Cook (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Titans.

Cook faced an uphill battle for the primary backup spot behind Derek Carr throughout the offseason, and the Raiders have elected to dress EJ Manuel in Week 1. Cook's inexperience certainly played a factor in the decision, while Manuel appeared in 28 games through four seasons with the Bills before heading to Oakland.

