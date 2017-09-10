Raiders' Connor Cook: Inactive Sunday
Cook (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Titans.
Cook faced an uphill battle for the primary backup spot behind Derek Carr throughout the offseason, and the Raiders have elected to dress EJ Manuel in Week 1. Cook's inexperience certainly played a factor in the decision, while Manuel appeared in 28 games through four seasons with the Bills before heading to Oakland.
More News
-
Raiders' Connor Cook: Receives extended run Saturday against Cowboys•
-
Raiders' Connor Cook: Working as No. 3 quarterback•
-
Raiders' Connor Cook: Predictable results against No. 1 defense Saturday•
-
Raiders' Connor Cook: Confirmed as Saturday's starter•
-
Raiders' Connor Cook: On track to start playoff opener•
-
Raiders' Connor Cook: Throws TD at Denver•
-
Johnson looking at long absence
Cardinals running back David Johnson, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the majority of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Week 1 standouts
We’re recapping everything you need to know from the first Sunday of the 2017 season.
-
Cohen, Golladay look like Week 1 stars
Two rookies taken after 90th overall and unowned in over 60 percent of CBS Sports leagues will...
-
David Johnson injury reaction
It looks like David Johnson will miss some time after hurting his wrist. Fantasy owners should...
-
Last-minute Beckham replacements
Need a replacement for Odell Beckham after he was ruled out? Chris Towers has some names to...
-
Jaguars lose Robinson
With the loss of Allen Robinson in Week 1, what will the Jaguars' offense look like? Chris...